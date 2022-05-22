Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Washington Wizards fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Luka Doncic is the best player standing in the NBA Playoff field with Stephen Curry very close behind

With NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and last year’s Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo now at home for the NBA Conference Finals round, we now ask who the best remaining players in the postseason are.

It was effectively a two player race with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (38 percent) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (37 percent).

And Wizards fans, you’re saying the EUROPEAN PLAYERS SUCK!? (Okay, I’m just trolling. You know there is some CONTEXT HERE!)

The Eastern Conference Finals can go either way!

Fifty one percent think the Celtics will make the Finals, but that’s not what I would call a ringing vote of confidence.

The Warriors are favored in the West!

With the Suns out of the playoffs, no surprise that 85 percent of NBA fans believe the Warriors will make it to the Finals again. And wow, look at Steph’s biceps above! I still remember when he looked like this!

Most think the Suns still have a shot to win it all in 2022-23!

Fifty four percent believe the Suns are still a title threat and I do too. As long as Chris Paul is still healthy and doesn’t decline much, they’ll be in the mix.

So ... Devin Booker is a 1-A star and not THE star?

Fifty-nine percent of our respondents believe Booker is a 1-A star as opposed to being THE star on an NBA team. That’s better than what some of our fans here in the DMV believe about Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. But hey, we’re in the lottery, not a SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF TEAM!

The Warriors are the team to beat in the NBA Playoffs

With the Warriors being heavily favored to win the Western Conference Finals and having the “second best” player remaining in Curry, I’m not surprised that 55 percent of NBA fans believe that Golden State is favored to win it all in June.

