NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Open Thread

Chat about tonight’s game here.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Boston Celtics Vs. Miami Heat at FTX Arena Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is on tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, or WJLA-TV in the DMV. The series is tied at one a piece.

Enjoy the game!

