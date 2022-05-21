Filed under: Non-Wizards GameThreads NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Open Thread Chat about tonight’s game here. By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv May 21, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is on tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, or WJLA-TV in the DMV. The series is tied at one a piece. Enjoy the game! Loading comments...
Loading comments...