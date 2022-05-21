Game Info

When: Sunday May 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ABC; NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: Alysha Clark (Foot, Out)

Sky: Kahleah Copper (Suspension, Probable); Julie Allemand (Suspension, Out); Li Yueru (Personal, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are currently sitting as the best team in the league and doing so without Elena Delle Donne playing every game. They’re making the right plays and defensive stops to take their opponents down. Different players have stepped up in each game making it hard for opposing teams to stop them.

Next up for Washington are the reigning champs, Chicago Sky, who acquired in the offseason a familiar face. The Sky have 2019 Finals MVP, Emma Meesseman, on their team now and the Mystics will most likely have their hands full against their former teammate. Hopefully ESA shows her some love when she takes the court.

Mystics defense will be working hard guarding Meesseman, Candace Parker, and Azura Stevens. It’s nothing Head Coach Mike Thibault hasn’t handled before and at least it’ll be a home game so the crowd will be on Washington’s side. Also Delle Donne should be back in the lineup after some rest.