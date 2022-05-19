Game Info

When: Friday May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch: Twitter; Bally Sports South; Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Out); Myisha Hines-Allen (Right Quad, Questionable)

Wings: Tiffany Hayes (Rest, Day-to-Day); Monique Billings (Health and Safety Protocol, Questionable)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics (4-1) end their road trip facing the Atlanta Dream (4-1) on Friday night. Two of the top three draft picks will be in this game as Rhyne Howard has been averaging 20.4 points per game for the Dream and Shakira Austin notched a career-high 20 points on Tuesday against the Dallas Wings.

Washington will be without their leading scorer, Elena Delle Donne, as she sits out for some precautionary rest. She’ll definitely be missed in this game, but the Mystics will have Elizabeth Williams making her debut against her former team. Williams was overseas at the start of the season.

The Mystics have the better packaged team without their leading scorer as anyone can step up and get hot. It’s a matter of how the defense will favor over Atlanta since Washington has multiple all-defense team players on the squad including Williams, Alysha Clark and Ariel Atkins. Natasha Cloud will have her hands full with Howard, but it should be no problem.