The 2022 NBA Draft lottery has passed and the Washington Wizards have the 10th pick. With that selection, the Wizards won’t be selecting someone like Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero. But they could still select someone who could be part of their rotation for years to come, like Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija have been in the last few years.

In a post lottery interview to Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington, Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard mentioned that there were 15 players whom they are considering at the No. 10 spot.

This year, it may not be a bad year to cast a wide net, or to pick a player outside the Top-4. While the draft class probably won’t yield a franchise-changing talent at the top, there is significant depth. NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes listed some players the Wizarsds may be looking at right now.

Some early names to watch for the Wizards with the 10th overall pick include Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Jalen Duren (Memphis), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Tari Eason (LSU), Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite) and TyTy Washington (Kentucky). — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) May 18, 2022

Do you feel any of them would be a good fit in D.C.? Let us know in the comments below.