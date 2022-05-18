SoWizards podcast: NBA Draft Lottery leaves the Wizards at 10. Now what?

Recorded shortly after the NBA’s annual Draft Lottery, which left the Wizards with the 10th pick (the most likely outcome based on their record this season), Osman Baig from Bullets Forever and Matt Modderno, host of the Bleav in Wizards podcast, joined me on the #SoWizards podcast to talk about what the Wizards can and should do this offseason.

We dissected an array of options, including trading up for a potential star, trading down to take good players who slip, and/or using the pick to acquire proven veterans. We also delved into possible trades involving some of the team’s veterans, including Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Ultimately, staying at 10 doesn’t change much of anything for the Wizards. They’re still in “win now” mode, and while some of each draft’s best players get picked 10th or later, the front office has no record of identifying those best players.

Give a listen below, or by clicking here, or wherever you get your podcasts and let us know what you think.

