2022 NBA Draft: Wizards to pick 10th

On Tuesday, the NBA held its 2022 Draft Lottery. The Washington Wizards will pick 10th, after having the 10th best odds of getting the No. 1 pick. The Orlando Magic will select first.

The result for Washington isn’t unexpected. The Wizards nearly had a 70 percent chance of selecting 10th based on the lottery odds. The good news at least is that the Wizards won’t be moving down in the draft order. That said, it’s not like the Wizards are likely picking up a game changer.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022. This year’s draft will have 58 picks instead of 60 because the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were penalized a second round pick each due to tampering rules.

