NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Wes Unseld, Jr. to represent the Wizards tonight

Today is the biggest day in May for the Washington Wizards because the NBA Draft Lottery will be held later tonight. Last week, the team announced that Head Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. was named the team’s representative for the lottery.

OFFICIAL: Wes Unseld Jr. will represent the team at next week's 2022 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago!#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Y89uZgAilf — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 12, 2022

Washington has the 10th best odds of picking the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. They could pick anywhere from No.1 to No. 4 and anywhere from No. 10 to No. 14. They have a 65.9 percent chance of picking tenth and a 19 percent chance of picking eleventh. They have a combined 13.9 percent chance of picking in the Top 4.

The NBA Draft Lottery is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. We will find out soon enough whether the Wizards stay at No. 10, if they somehow move down — or if they move up to the Top 4. Hopefully, the odds will work in Washington’s favor.