NBA Playoffs GameThread for May 15

By Albert Lee
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Six Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There are two NBA second-round playoff series going to Game 7 and they are on today. Here they are!

  • Bucks vs. Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the D.C. area)
  • Suns vs. Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Enjoy!

