NBA Playoffs GameThread for May 15 By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv May 15, 2022, 3:00pm EDT

There are two NBA second-round playoff series going to Game 7 and they are on today. Here they are!

Bucks vs. Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the D.C. area)
Suns vs. Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Enjoy!
