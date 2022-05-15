The Wizards are celebrating their 25-year-old name today!

On May 15, 1997, the then-Washington Bullets officially changed their name to become the Washington Wizards, their current name. The Wizards have updated their social media profile to revive their logo and team markings commemorating the 25-year anniversary that the D.C. NBA franchise was known as the Wizards.

May 15, 1997.



25 years ago today, our Wizards logo and branding were unveiled.



From the blue and gold to today's red, white and blue. Two and a half decades of history with more to come. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/prdxKEpUio — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 15, 2022

The Wizards have also released a video celebrating some of the best players in franchise history over the last 25 years, including Gilbert Arenas and current Houston Rockets guard John Wall, which I found particularly interesting.

Our iconic moments and our iconic players have made hoops history in the DMV.#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Aoox7RUUyX — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 15, 2022

Since the No. 25 holds significant importance this year, who are some Wizards players that have worn this number. According to Basketball-Reference, there are no Wizards players who wore No. 25 in the last 25 years. The most recent player to wear No. 25 was Mike O’Koren in 1987. The most well-known player to wear No. 25 was Mitch Kupchak from 1977-81.

With the reintroduction of the Wizards’ teal and gold (or blue and gold) era, it is fitting that the Wizards wear jerseys from that time as well. Last February, numerous NBA alternate jerseys, including the Wizards’ were leaked, indicating that Washington will wear the white version of their 1997-2011 era uniforms for some games in the 2022-23 season.

Let us know your thoughts on the Wizards bringing back their teal and gold origins in the comments below.