 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Wizards are celebrating their 25-year-old name today!

The franchise isn’t 25 years old but the name is!

By Albert Lee
/ new
New Orleans Hornets v Washington Wizards
The Wizards have been the Wizards for 25 years!
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

On May 15, 1997, the then-Washington Bullets officially changed their name to become the Washington Wizards, their current name. The Wizards have updated their social media profile to revive their logo and team markings commemorating the 25-year anniversary that the D.C. NBA franchise was known as the Wizards.

The Wizards have also released a video celebrating some of the best players in franchise history over the last 25 years, including Gilbert Arenas and current Houston Rockets guard John Wall, which I found particularly interesting.

Since the No. 25 holds significant importance this year, who are some Wizards players that have worn this number. According to Basketball-Reference, there are no Wizards players who wore No. 25 in the last 25 years. The most recent player to wear No. 25 was Mike O’Koren in 1987. The most well-known player to wear No. 25 was Mitch Kupchak from 1977-81.

With the reintroduction of the Wizards’ teal and gold (or blue and gold) era, it is fitting that the Wizards wear jerseys from that time as well. Last February, numerous NBA alternate jerseys, including the Wizards’ were leaked, indicating that Washington will wear the white version of their 1997-2011 era uniforms for some games in the 2022-23 season.

Let us know your thoughts on the Wizards bringing back their teal and gold origins in the comments below.

Loading comments...