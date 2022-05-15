When Washington Mystics rookie guard Katie Benzan played two minutes in her team’s win against the Minnesota Lynx, she didn’t score a point. But she made WNBA history as the first player of Dominican origin to play in the league.

According to various sources, the Wellesley, Mass. native has a Dominican father.

Since making her debut, Benzan has made more of an impact. She has played two more games, shooting a combined 5-of-7 from the three-point line in them, including a 12-point performance in their May 10 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Benzan followed that up with a 6-point performance in 10 minutes in yesterday’s loss to the Dallas Wings.

Benzan has quickly made an impact on the Mystics since becoming a last-minute, undrafted training camp addition. And while she is best known for her three-point shooting (which includes her time at Harvard and Maryland), her Washington teammates and coaches have praised her for getting up to speed very quickly, according to Jenn Hatfield of The Next.

I’m impressed to see that Benzan has made an impact on the Mystics this quickly and the future is bright for her indeed.