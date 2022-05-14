SB Nation NBA Reacts: More second round playoff survey results

Thank you for your survey responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. To sign up for our national survey, click on the link below. These surveys are out each Monday!

The Bucks vs. Celtics second round series was voted as the one most likely to make it to seven games

Please forgive the typo in the graphic. I didn’t create it. But the interesting thing about this year’s second round playoff series is that all four have went to at least six games, signifying the parity in the league. That’s something that has made this season’s postseason very exciting, even if the Washington Wizards aren’t in the mix.

The fans also got it right about the Celtics vs. Bucks series going to seven games after Jayson Tatum’s 46 point performance last night.

Most voters don’t think dirty play is a bigger problem today than in the past

This question came about, in part due to a flagrant foul Warriors forward Draymond Green made on Grizzlies post Brandon Clarke in Game 1 of their second round series. You can see the play below.

Hard fouls are part of the game but I don’t think the game is rougher today than it was in the 1980s and 1990s.

Fans want officiating to be consistent!

Like the players and coaches, NBA fans want referees to be consistent on their foul calls or non-foul calls. Flopping was second place with 21 percent.

Just make the reviews better or train them more, or maybe add another ref!

But in our final national question, there was no runaway winner on how to improve officiatin-G consistency. In first place, they wanted better reviews (43 percent), but that can lengthen games. More training was the second-most selected choice with 34 percent. And 24 percent wanted a fourth official on the floor. Currently, NBA games have three officials.

