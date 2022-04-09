fTomorrow the 2021-22 NBA season of the Washington Wizards will come to a merciful end as the team travels to Charlotte for what-could-have-been a game with play-in seeding consequences for both teams.

Instead, it will be only the Charlotte Hornets that will be aiming to win and secure better seeding for the play-in tournament. Incidentally, the Hornets that stand at 10th can still theoretically make it all the way up to the 7th seed (at the time of writing).

The Nets and Cavaliers have 43 wins each, while the Hawks and the Hornets have 42 each. Of the four, only the Cavaliers have a game against a non-tanking team (against Milwaukee in Cleveland). So the Hornets will definitely be trying to win, I’d assume, which should be helpful for the Wizards’ 12th seed aspirations.

The season series currently stands at 2-1 for the Hornets after the Wizards narrowly won 124—121 in the previous contest.

Game Info

When: Sunday, April 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Odds: Click on this link to see the details. As expected, the Hornets are easy favorites in this one, as explained above.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Out)

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (Out)

Pregame notes

Will Deni Avdija play in all 82 games?— The Wizards have few achievements this year, but they have one of the league’s 5 players to play in all games so far. So Deni can record an 82-game season by suiting up tomorrow:

(thanks to pokermonk’s comment.)

Will we see a full G-league squad from the Wizards? — Surely this is not a game to go all-in with players that will be part of the rotation next year. Would be nice to see the Go-Go players play most of this game.

Cheering for the San Antonio Spurs — While the Wizards most likely secured the fourth worst record in the East, they still have a better record than the San Antonio Spurs. Hopefully, the Spurs can beat the Warriors tonight and/or Mavericks tomorrow to at least tie the Wizards at 35 wins (they currently have just 34 wins).

Flashback: Wizards take down the Hornets as Kuzma erupts for 36 points

The Wizards—Hornets match-ups are always fun. In early January, the Wizards used a stellar performance from Kuzma (36 points, 14 boards) to narrowly beat the Hornets:

