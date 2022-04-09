Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. To sign up for our national survey, click on the link below.

Evan Mobley is the fans’ choice for Rookie of The Year

The Cleveland Cavaliers post is averaging 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 68 games this season. In addition, Cleveland is 43-38, good for 8th place in the Eastern Conference, guaranteeing them postseason basketball for the first time since 2017-18, when LeBron James was in the last season of his second stint there.

I’m a little surprised that Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes only had 21 percent of the vote along with Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. Barnes is on a guaranteed playoff team and is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 73 games played. Cunningham has even higher stats but is playing for the Eastern Conference’s second-worst team.

Monty Williams should win Coach of The Year

The Phoenix Suns are the NBA’s best team this season with a 64-17 regular season record for games played as of Friday. No one comes close. Though the Eastern Conference has been very strong, or at least rather evenly matched from No. 1 (Miami Heat) to No. 12 (Washington Wizards) where only 11 games separate them, Phoenix has remained well above everyone else to this point. I’d be shocked if Williams doesn’t win the award.

Tyler Herro for Sixth Man of the Year

Herro is averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season for the Miami Heat. He is making just about 40 percent of his threes. These are very good stats for a starter, but Herro has only started 10 out of 66 games played this season. A majority of fans voted him for this award over Cam Johnson (12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 65 games/15 starts for the Suns). Johnson had just 15 percent of the vote.

Most Improved Player: Ja Morant

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Memphis Grizzlies this season after averaging 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game last season. He has already been a strong scorer and rebounder. The fact that he’s gone from great to elite production this season certainly makes him the front runner in this race.

Fans want Giannis Antetokounmpo to win Defensive Player of the Year

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season for the defending NBA champions. He has a 124 individual offensive rating vs. a 106 individual defensive rating. That’s a net rating of +18 points per 100 possessions! Mikal Bridges has a net rating of +15 points for Phoenix.

Since Bridges hasn’t won a Defensive Player of the Year award yet, the voting gods may make this a closer race than our fans.

Kevin Durant is the player fans trust most to take the game-winning shot.

Our last question didn’t focus on a national award, but rather which NBA star one would like to see take a game-winning shot. Based on the results, it’s no surprise given that the Brooklyn Nets forward has been a sniper in late game situations throughout his entire career.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was second place, likely due to his elite three-point shooting skills.

