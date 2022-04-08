If we’re talking wins and losses in the traditional sense, the Washington Wizards were dealt another defeat against the New York Knicks, 114-92. But if the vantage point is from someone hoping for better lottery odds, then everything went according to plan.

Washington sat out both Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a scheduled rest, which severely depleted the already undermanned Wizards side without Kyle Kuzma for the 12th straight game. Interesting move considering both teams were tied at 35-45 entering the contest.

However, it was no stars, no problem for the Wiz to start the game. They opened up with a 10-0 run and held a 31-23 lead in the first quarter thanks to a balanced offensive attack. No player scored more than Rui Hachimura’s seven points in the opening frame.

But the lack of quality depth came back to haunt the Wizards in the second and third quarters. The Knicks flipped the script in a hurry, outscoring Washington 71-41 over the two middle periods.

Obi Toppin poured in 19 points in that stretch to expand their lead and finish with a career-high 35 points. New York was able to capitalize on D.C.’s several miscues, as their 22 turnovers resulted in 33 points for the visiting side.

Rui Hachimura led the way for the Wizards with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting. No other player scored more than 14 points, as coach Wes Unseld Jr. went deep into the bench with all 13 active players getting some floor time.

The Wizards finish up their season on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Charlotte Hornets for Game 82.