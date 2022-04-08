Wizards vs. Knicks GameThread

The Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

With 80 games in the books for both teams, each sits at a record of 35-45, with each winning one game in their previous two matchups against one another. Tonight’s rubber match against the Knicks and Wizards will play a vital role in each team’s chances to improve their lottery odds. The winner of this matchup will be locked ahead of the other team in the battle for draft lottery odds with no opportunity for the other team to fall behind them, with only one game left after tonight for each team.

For the Wizards, they will be without Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis. Outside of the lottery odds, this game doesn’t have much implications for much else since both teams are already eliminated from the postseason.

Will the Wizards use this opportunity to give heavy minutes to their young, developing players? Will the Knicks look to scale back minutes of their key players as well? Who will walk away with the better lottery odds?

Let’s hope we get a good game on fan appreciation night. Go Wizards!