The Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks tomorrow night. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When and where: Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in D.C.

TV and radio: NBC Sports Washington, 106.7-2 FM, The Team 980

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (wrist) and Kyle Kuzma (knee) are out. For the Knicks, Nerlens Noel (foot), Mitchell Robinson (illness), Derrick Rose (ankle), Julius Randle (quadriceps), Cam Reddish (shoulder), and Kemba Walker (other) are out. Quentin Grimes is a game time decision.

What to watch for

This is the Wizards’ last home game of the 2021-22 NBA season. Given that they only have two players out while the Knicks have many more who won’t play tomorrow, Washington should be expected to win. That said, the Wizards have still managed to throw games away, though at this point, a loss is really a win for those coveted draft lottery balls.

Thomas Bryant will also have a bobblehead tomorrow. Given that he has fallen out of the rotation in recent weeks, I feel this is ironic. Hopefully he gets some time.

Thomas Bryant has a bobblehead tomorrow. Just wondering if he’s even going to play. pic.twitter.com/Unh2gsBx3X — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) April 8, 2022

Go Wizards.