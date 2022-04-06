The Washington Wizards lost to the Atlanta Hawks, 118-103 on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena.

This was the second night of a back-to-back on the road so the odds were against the Wizards.

Nevertheless, while the last three games of the Wizards were all blow-outs (whether L’s or W’s), this game was not technically a blow-out even though the Wizards never really made the game close either. The closest they got was an 8-point deficit in the second half, at 95-103 to the hosts with about 7 minutes remaining but 5 quick points from Gallinari and another triple from Trae Young quickly iced any hopes the Wizards had for a comeback at 95-110 and the Hawks never relinquished the double digit lead again.

Wes Unsfeld Jr. enlarged his 8-man rotation and went for a 9-man rotation this night, considering the fact that this was a back-to-back. Hachimura struggled mightily again on defense and went ice-cold from deep (going 0-for-5), Avdija could not connect on his outside shot either going 1-for-7 from deep, and both of them as well as Ish Smith were overpowered in their minutes on the court recording a plus-minus of -19, -16, and -14, respectively.

As has been the case of late, Tomas Satoransky was a bright point for the Wizards. Tonight he was more aggressive than usual on offense, scoring 9 points on just 5 shots, and recording a team-best -1 plus-minus in 25 minutes (excluding Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto that only logged garbage-time minutes).

Another bright point has been seeing Porzingis play on a back-to-back for the first time as a Wizards after being on minutes restrictions previously. He had another good night in a row, scoring 26 points in 32 minutes and was only -3 in his minutes.

But ultimately, Trae Young just torched the Wizards’ defense, scoring 30 in just 17 shots, going for +28 plus-minus in his 37 minutes. Bogdanovic was excellent as well going for 18 in his 28 minutes and recording a +21 plus-minus.

Washington now returns for a home game. Their next game is on Friday when they host the New York Knicks in their home season finale. Wow, this season really did fly by!