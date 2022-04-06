The Washington Wizards (35-44) will face the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) on the road Wednesday night.

Game info

When: Wednesday, April 6 2022, 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out, Knee); Vernon Carey (Questionable, Hip); Bradley Beal (Out, Wrist)

Hawks: John Collins (Finger, Foot, Out); Danilo Gallinari (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards will play their second game of a back-to-back when they face the Hawks on the road Wednesday evening. The teams have split games this season with their most recent matchup being on March 4, which resulted in a 114-117 loss for Washington. In that game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had one of his best offensive performances of the season. He finished the night with 28 points, going 10-for-12 from the field and shooting 6-for-6 from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma followed with a double-double (22 points, 11 assists and 5 rebounds).

Washington is coming off a 132-114 Tuesday night win in Minnesota. Kristaps Porzinigis led the team with 25 points in 27 minutes while Daniel Gafford finished the game with a career-high 24 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. The center, who is averaging 9.1 points per game, shot 10-for-11 from the field. Rui Hachimura also had an impressive game, scoring 21 points.

The Hawks, who have secured a spot in the play-in tournament, are also coming into this game having played the night before. Unlike the Wizards, they lost to the Raptors 118-108.

The Wizards will look to spoil the Hawks’ final home game of the regular season.