The Washington Wizards (34-44) will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34) on Tuesday evening.

Game info

When: Tuesday, April 5 2022, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out, Knee); Vernon Carey (Questionable, Hip); Bradley Beal (Out, Wrist)

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels (Out, Ankle); Malik Beasley (Probable, Ankle)

Pregame notes

The Wizards will look to beat the Timberwolves for the second time this season when they face each other on Tuesday. They last played each other on Dec. 1, which resulted in a 115-107 win for Washington at Capital One Arena. The Wizards were led by Montrezl Harrell, who put up a team-high 27 points and Bradley Beal, who followed with 19 points. Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards put up dominant performances scoring 34 and 25 points respectively.

Washington is in the middle of a three-game road-trip and is coming off an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Boston Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the team with 17 points each. Unfortunately, they again will be without Kyle Kuzma, who has been out with knee tendinitis, when they play the Timberwolves.