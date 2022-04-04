 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SB Nation NBA Reacts Week 26: How do you feel about the Wizards as they head into the last week of the season?

Here is the last survey of the NBA season while games are still being played,

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden
The Wizards’ season is almost over.
Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Wizards’ season is almost over. I don’t really Have anything more to add, regarding some fancy survey. I want to do a word cloud of sorts to see how you feel about this season, whether you feel good or bad or somewhere in between about it all.

I hope the SB Nation NBA Reacts Gods will keep this survey open for more than a day, especially since March Madness started. Normally, we had these surveys out on a Monday. Lately, I’ve had to wait to Tuesday morning, yet the national surveys end on Tuesday afternoon most of the time anyway,,,. So in any case, respond ASAP!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

