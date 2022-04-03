The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in a 144-102 loss. That’s not a typo. Washington lost by FORTY-TWO points!

The Wizards had a quick four point lead to start the game, this game quickly turned Boston’s way for the rest of this contest. Boston shot 63.6 percent in the first half, shooting 9-of-18 from the three point line. They ultimately shot 23-of-44 from deep for the whole game.

The Celtics took a 17-7 run to begin the second half, extending their lead to over 20 points at times, effectively ending any chance of a Wizards comeback. Normally, fourth quarters would include some attempt by the losing team to keep the deficit respectable. But not this game! Boston kept running up the score with Aaron Nesmith scoring 11 more points off the bench, and they still shot 9-of-17 from three.

Washington’s starters, with the exception of Corey Kispert, sat out the last quarter, since there was nothing to play for at that point.

Jaylen Brown and Jaylen Green were Boston’s two dominant performers with 32 and 22 points, respectively. Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope co-led the Wizards with 17 points each.

The Wizards’ road trip continues on Tuesday when they play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET. See you all then.