Chris Miller named Wizards TV play-by-play announcer

On Friday, NBC Sports Washington announced that long-time reporter and analyst Chris Miller will be the Washington Wizards television play-by-play announcer for the 2022-23 NBA season. He replaces Justin Kutcher, who held the role for three seasons.

Miller has been a Wizards reporter on NBC Sports Washington/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic since 2007 and will be a familiar face along with color analyst Drew Gooden. He also served as a fill-in play-by-play announcer when Kutcher was unable to make some games last season.

In a statement by NBC Sports Washington, General Manager Jackie Bradford said the following:

“Chris is a tremendously experienced professional and a Wizards authority whose knowledge and passion for the team, league and sport has earned the respect of fans, colleagues and the basketball community. This is a well-earned opportunity for Chris to take an even larger role and make an even greater impact on our Wizards coverage. We look forward to the great experience he’ll bring to fans every gameday.”

Miller also said the following:

I want to first thank NBC Sports Washington for their continued support entering my 16th season covering the Wizards. I used to believe my dream was impossible, but now it’s reality and I couldn’t be more honored and excited. There are many people responsible for getting me to this point, but my family deserves a special thanks for being with me on this 25-year journey. I look forward to seeing the fans next season and can’t wait for tipoff.

Congratulations Chris! Now, let’s do our happy dance!