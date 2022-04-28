Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Sign up here to receive Reacts surveys every week.

Most fans find the Suns vs. Pelicans series to be the most surprising

In our national survey this week, there were two questions that focused on first round playoff series surprises. Of the eight series, the Western Conference series between the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns and No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans is the most surprising. Part of the reason why is because Phoenix leads 3-2.

I believe Phoenix will win the series, despite Devin Booker’s hamstring injury, but the series is definitely going on longer than previously thought. So they may not make a run for the Finals like last season. That said, the Pelicans’ run and longer-than-expected series in the first round also makes a case why many teams, including the Washington Wizards were willing to make a run for the play-in. After all, it isn’t over ‘til it’s over.

Most believe the Grizzlies and Timberwolves series is the most exciting series remaining in the first round

Some playoff series, especially in the East, are now finished. But of the first round playoff series still remaining, the west’s No. 2 vs. No. 7 series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves is the most exciting according to our national fans.

Memphis leads 3-2. Game 6 of their series is on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.