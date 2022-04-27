Filed under: Non-Wizards GameThreads NBA Playoffs GameThread for April 27 By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Apr 27, 2022, 7:09pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA Playoffs GameThread for April 27 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The NBA Playoffs continue tonight, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Here is your space to chat. Enjoy! Loading comments...
