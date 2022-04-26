Sorry for procrastinating on the April mailbag. Kevin has an impromptu one from this morning which you can read below:

I’ve had a number of professional commitments this month. Also, with the Washington Wizards’ season-ending mid-month and the Washington Mystics’ season beginning at the same time, questions are being answered in real-time without the need for mailbag.

That said, there are still a few days left in April so it’s time for us to get a mailbag out for April. So here’s how to get a question out there. I’ll answer them all for you!

Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com

Comment on this post

Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

We’ll take submissions through 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28. We’ll have our mailbag on Saturday, April 30.

Thank you and I hope you are continuing to enjoy the NBA Playoffs and/or the start of WNBA training camp!