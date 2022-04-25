As I’ve written about in past seasons, Richard Stayman, one of the hosts of the Locked On NBA Draft podcast and founder of Mavsdraft.com, organizes a series of mock drafts where each team has their own “general manager” to make the selections. All GMs cover their respective teams so that they can make the picks based on intimate knowledge of the teams and their needs.

I represented the Wizards and tried my best to make the picks based on the direction I think the team should go. With the NBA Lottery order still to be determined, we drafted based on current lottery odds. That means the Wizards held the 10th and 56th picks.

By the time it was my turn to the draft at #10, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Jalen Duren, Keegan Murray, Dyson Daniels, and Jeremy Sochan were all off the board.

Based on who was already off the board and who was left, I narrowed in on three prospects who made the most sense to me: Duke’s AJ Griffin, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, and Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin.

I could make the case for any of three but ultimately Griffin’s injury history and Davis’ perimeter shooting gave me enough pause to give Mathurin the edge. In the run up to the NCAA tournament, we discussed all three prospects on an episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast.

In all, I selected Mathurn, Overtime Elite’s Jean Montero, Colorado State’s David Roddy, and Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson. Here’s a high-level overview of each of the prospects.

Bennedict Mathurin, 6-6, Arizona, sophomore, 20 years old on draft night

Statistics: 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 36.9% 3P, 76.4% FT

Case for: He’s a high-end NBA athlete, the shooting looks legitimate, he could play a 3-and-D role from Day 1, he would be a low usage fit next to more ball-dominant players, made great strides from his freshman to sophomore seasons

Case against: there have been some questions about his actual height and weight he can be a full-time small forward so his combine measurements will be interesting, the ball-handling needs to continue to improve for him to grow beyond 3-and-D

Jean Montero, 6-2, Overtime Elite, 19 years old on draft night

Statistics: ???

Case for: great ball-handler and passer, good pick-and-roll creator, fast, good pull-up shooter, was seen as a first-round pick for most of the year

Case against: is more of a question mark due to translation of Overtime Elite production to NBA production, streaky shooter, shot selection, not super explosive, apathetic defender at times

David Roddy, 6-6, Colorado State, junior, 21 years old on draft night

Statistics: 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.2 steals, 43.8% 3P, 69.1% FT

Case for: versatile enough to initiate offense and also play small-ball 5, finishes around the rim, good in the low or mid post, can post-up, can face-up, efficient, draws fouls, can create for others

Case against: seems to be viewed mostly as an undersized 4, doesn’t look the part, stocky, lateral quickness concerns, who does he defend at the NBA level, is the shooting for real?

Orlando Robinson, 7-0, Fresno State, junior, almost 22 years old on draft night

Statistics: 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals, 35.2% 3P, 71.6% FT

Case for: prototypical height for an NBA center, nice touch, shown flashes as a stretch big, shooting stroke looks good, high-end back-to-the-basket scorer, solid rim protector, good passer

Case against: not a great athlete, stiff, due to foot speed he likely has to be a drop coverage big, do NBA teams value his “old school” postgame?