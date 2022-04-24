The Wizards earned the NBA’s Team Innovation Award for the 2021-22 season

The Washington Wizards were the recipients of several NBA Sales and Marketing Awards for the 2021-2022 season. They earned the Team Innovation Award and the Game Experience Satisfaction Award.

Additionally, Ruby Redcross, the team’s former Security Ambassador, was posthumously recognized with the Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award. Redcross, who passed away in August 2020, was known for her innovation to help create a first-class fan service experience.

Per the official press release, the winners of the Team Innovation Award “demonstrate excellence in creating and executing unique ideas that have generated a positive impact on their business.”

The Game Experience Satisfaction Award is presented to teams with the highest rating according to the Fan Loyalty Tracker (FLT). The FLT is a mechanism to measure overall game experience satisfaction.

“With the tremendous partnership of Caesars Entertainment to open the first in-arena sportsbook, we have extended the game day experience so that guest have a great destination to arrive ahead of Wizards games and can enjoy terrific hospitality after the game,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business of Operations and Chief Commercial Officer for Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

“And during the games, our award-winning Game Experience Team - our departments of marking, game presentation, guest relations, ticketing, suites, and so many others - work in concert with one another to ensure fans enjoy exceptional service throughout Capital One Arena,” continued Van Stone.

This recognition seems large attributable to the opening of Caesars by William Hill Sportsbook, the first to be located within an arena in this country. Per Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the sportsbook is the “single most successful business in downtown D.C. since it’s opening.” They have handled $238.8M, with an average bet of $95. They have also contributed over $3M in tax revenue to the city.

For those of you who have visited the sportsbook, we would love to hear about your experience. For anyone who has not, we’d still love to hear about your overall fan experience when attending Wizards games.