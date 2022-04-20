The Washington Mystics second round draft pick, Christyn Williams out of UConn, has sustained a season-ending knee injury announced by the team in a media release. Williams was selected 14th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft giving Washington some more depth at the guard position.





Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending knee injury.



Sending all our love her way and wishing her a speedy recovery! ❤️ — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 20, 2022

There’s no other information on the type of injury other than the knee. Williams will have surgery and at the moment there is no timetable on her return. Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault spoke on the loss of Williams.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” Thibault said. “She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

In the meantime, Washington has signed guard Katie Benzan from Maryland to a training camp contract.