Just how bad has the Wizards’ draft record been over the last decade?

If you ask the average Wizards fan, they would probably tell you the team’s draft record over the last decade has been bad. But is it really as bad as most think? Kevin Broom, Osman Baig, and I wanted to do a deep dive and find out.

On this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast and #SoWizards podcast, we did our best to rehash each of the Wizards’ drafts from 2012 (the Bradley Beal year) to 2021 (Corey Kispert). We tried to look at this critically and evaluate whether they made the right pick, and if not, who they should have taken instead.

We also wanted to be somewhat fair to the team and only discuss the players who were realistic targets in their draft range. For instance, we didn’t feel it was appropriate to criticize them for taking Otto Porter Jr. at #3 instead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went 15th. For a multitude of reasons, Antetokounmpo was never a realistic candidate for them with the third pick and most of the league missed on that one as well.

For reference, here are the players the Wizards actually ended up with from each of those drafts (minus the years where they traded their picks). To hear about the other available options, including who we think they should have taken instead, make sure to check out the full podcast!

2012

Wizards’ picks: Bradley Beal (3), Tomas Satoransky (32)

Available options: Damian Lillard (6), Harrison Barnes (7), Andre Drummond (9), JAe Crowder (34), Draymond Green (35), Khris Middleton (39), Will Barton (40), Mike Scott (43)

2013

Wizards’ picks: Otto Porter Jr. (3), Glen Rice Jr. (35)

Available options: Cody Zeller (4), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (8), CJ McCollum (10), Steven Adams (12), Giannis Antetokounmpo (15), Tim Hardaway (24), Rudy Gobert (27), Mike Muscala (44), Raul Neto (47), James Ennis III (50)

2015

Wizards’ picks: Kelly Oubre Jr. (15), Aaron White (49)

Available options: Terry Rozier (16), Delon Wright (20), Bobby Portis (22), Tyus Jones (24), Montrezl Harrell (32), Richaun Holmes (37), Josh Richardson (40), Norm Powell (46)

2018

Wizards’ picks: Troy Brown Jr. (15), Issuf Sanon (44)

Available options: Donte DiVincenzo (17), Lonnie Walker (18), Kevin Huerter (19), Josh Okogie (20), Grayson Allen (21), Anfernee Simons (24), Landy Shamet (26), Robert Williams (27), Jalen Brunson (33), De’Anthony Melton (46), Keita Bates-Diop (48), Chimezie Metu (49), Shake Milton (54)

2019

Wizards’ picks: Rui Hachimura (9), Admiral Schofield (42)

Available options: Cam Reddish (10), Cam Johnson (11), PJ Washington (12), Tyler Herro (13), Brandon Clarke (21), Grant Williams (22), Jordan Poole (28), Keldon Johnson (29), Daniel Gafford (38), Talen Horton-Tucker (46), Terance Mann (48)

2020

Wizards’ picks: Deni Avdija (9), Cassius Winston (53)

Available options: Jalen Smith (10), Devin Vassell (11), Tyrese Haliburton (12), Saddiq Bey (19), Tyrese Maxey (21), Immanuel Quickley (25), Desmond Bane (30), Reggie Perry (57), Paul Reed (58)

2021

Wizards’ picks: Corey Kispert (15), Isaiah Todd (31)

Available options: Alperen Sengun (16), Bones Hyland (26), Cam Thomas (27), Herb Jones (35), Ayo Dosunmu (38)