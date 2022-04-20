The 2022 NBA Playoffs are off! We did not have a Washington Wizards specific survey this week because … the season is over. So here are the questions for this week from our national survey. Our link to sign up is below.

The Celtics vs. Nets series is the most exciting in the East by a convincing margin

Sixty two percent of our national respondents believed that that Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets first round series will be the most competitive.

The Heat are overwhelmingly the favorites against the Hawks

Well, this is a No. 1 vs. No. 8 series…

Ninety-eight percent believe the Suns will beat the Pelicans

The No. 1 vs. No. 8 series out west is no different given that the Suns are one of the title favorites.

The Celtics vs. Nets series is the most exciting to national fans, but a clear majority think Boston will win

Seventy-three percent believe Boston will move on in a series that many would have thought would be in the second round or the Eastern Conference finals.

Two-thirds of national fans favor the Grizzlies over the Timberwolves

This is anti small market bias here! The Grizzlies are the no. 2 seed in the west and one third believe they will lose? Memphis has a reputation for long playoff runs!

The Bucks are overwhelming favorites against the Bulls!

I am still confident in the Bucks winning the East, so no surprise here!

The Warriors are favored to beat the Nuggets in their series

Ninety-four percent favor Golden State to move on in their first round playoff series. Wow.

Nearly 90% believe the 76ers will beat the Raptors

Aren’t No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchups supposed to be competitive? Where are our Raptors fans at?

The Jazz are facored against the Mavericks

Sorry Luka Doncic, but 64 percent of our national respondents think you are one and done.

