NCAA men’s Final Four open thread

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament semifinals are tonight. Since the Washington Wizards aren’t playing tonight, this is a good time to have a college thread.

Here’s the schedule:

Duke is the favorite to win the tournament. It would be the program’s, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s sixth championship. In addition, it would also be a storybook finish for Coach K’s nearly 50-year coaching career. Before coming to Duke in 1980, he was an assistant at Indiana under Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight in the 1974-75 season, followed by a five-year stint (1975-80) at West Point, his alma mater. That said, UNC is Duke’s arch rival, and plenty of their fans wouldn’t mind ending his career with a loss in the Final Four. The Tar Heels are quasi-Cinderellas this year as a No. 8 seed.

Kansas and Villanova are in the other national semifinal. Of the two teams, Villanova may be a favorite for the local area because they are located in Philadelphia, and head coach Jay Wright likes recruiting players from the DMV, instead of getting these exotic international players like the Wizards’ front office!

Maybe, we should ask Wright to take a position in D.C.? Hmmm? HMMMM!?

Jay Wright and Villanova have had a lot of success with recruiting in the DMV. @WaringPatrick asked Coach Wright about it. #MarchMadness | #LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/3LDy8Wswwn — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) March 19, 2022

(Sorry, I just had to troll my trolls. :P)

Anyway, let’s enjoy some high-quality college basketball tonight. Chat away my friends!