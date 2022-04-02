In a #SoWizards way, only after being officially eliminated from play-in contention, the Washington Wizards have gone on a meaning-less season-ending run to win four of their last five games, including a revenge-game win for Porzingis over the Dallas Mavericks that recently dumped him at the trade deadline.

Davis Bertans had a chance to give the Wizards some sellers’ remorse. But instead, he logged 10 minutes with no points and a -10 plus-minus rating. Dinwiddie had 1 assist and 3 turnovers in his forgettable 23 minutes, and Tommy Sheppard sure did feel good watching the game from his executive suite. The Wizards now face their toughest competition in more than two weeks, as they head north to face the hot Celtics.

Note this: The season series currently stands at 2-1 for the Wizards with the Wizards two wins including a 2OT win back in October. In fact, both wins came in October during the famous (or infamous) 10-3 run of the Wizards.

Game Info

When: Sunday, April 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Odds: As expected, the Celtics are easy favorites in this one, but we've seen all kinds of surprises this season, and the Celtics are coping with a number of injuries.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Vernon Carey, Jr. (Out)

Celtics: Robert Williams III, Malik Fitts, Sam Hauser, Matt Ryan (Out)

Pregame notes

What is the outlook for next season?— The Wizards are never tanking, but why are they winning? The last four wins surely did not help the Wizards’ lottery aspirations.

Tomas Satoransky masterclasses — Some thought that bringing back Satoransky was a `miscalculation’. Instead, it has proved to be one of the most brilliant moves by Tommy Sheppard this season in what is a complete turnaround of the point-guard position: having gotten rid of the terrible contract of Aaron Holiday, and having finally benched Raul Neto, the Wizards now have brought back some of the most efficient point-guards that have played for them in recent years in Ish Smith and Tomas Satoransky. Sato has been dishing and in quantities and has hardly been turning the ball over. In a recent win, Sato became just the third player in NBA history to record a double-double with 0 points. It is spectacular to watch his floor-vision and self-less play. It is exactly what Kispert, Hachimura, and Avdija need right now: someone that can find them open and teach them by example how to defend.

Flashback: Wizards take the Celtics to double-overtime in October in a WILD finish

The Wizards actually beat the Celtics twice this year. The second win was hard-fought and highlighted the Celtics’ struggles early on in the season with Brown and Tatum forcing some hero-ball moves down the stretch. Some memorable plays from Dinwiddie, Harrell, Beal, Avdija (who blocked Tatum—thanks to a coach’s challenge!), even Bertans... Very fun to watch the highlights from that game and reminisce. And some entertaining narration from Glenn Consor and Justin Kutcher:

