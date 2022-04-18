2022 NBA Playoffs GameThread for April 18

The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue tonight. Here’s the schedule:

Eastern Conference

Game 2: 76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (76ers lead 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2: Jazz vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV (Jazz lead 1-0)

Game 2: Warriors vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET on TNT (Warriors lead 1-0)

On the Wizards front, we will have more player evaluations this week as we debrief over a disappointing season that still managed to get around the national media narrative. We will also have more content on the Washington Mystics’ Media Day earlier this morning and early afternoon for tomorrow. Training camp began in earnest today.

But in the meantime, chat away!