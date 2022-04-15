Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Wizards fan confidence drops to 29 percent

The Wizards were 35-47 in the 2021-22 NBA season. With 71 percent of the approximately 300 respondents not feeling right about the team, let’s start with why fans aren’t feeling that the team is headed in the right direction as they head into the offseason. Here are some quotes:

“Beal’s looming Supermax is the biggest concern that will limit cap space and flexibility to acquire more talent throughout the length of the contract. Would prefer they sign and trade him, but that is not how this FO operates. Based on this season, I am not confident Wes Unseld, Jr. can figure out the right rotation to compete and develop the young talent currently on the roster. The team will be a bottom-tier playoff team, likely knocked out in the first round.”

“I think they gonna resign Bradley Beal, which isn’t a terrible move (though he should have been traded long ago), but it has to take more than just bring the same group back and I don’t think they seriously consider trading Rui Hachimura or/and Deni Avdija in a corresponding move.”

“They’re not really progressing. The veteran player moves they’re making seem designed to maintain middle-of-the-road status. And they’ve done nothing that gives any indication of addressing the franchise’s lackluster performance in the draft. They’re exactly where you don’t want to be in the NBA.”

Over twenty respondents were concerned about the lack of a starting-caliber point guard. Even “Everybody Eats” fans have to acknowledge that Tomas Satoransky isn’t the answer!

Why are some fans feeling confident?

“To be positive, I think Wes Unseld, Jr. will improve as a head coach. A veteran combination of KCP, KP, and Kuzma, combined with a young core of Deni, Rui, Gafford, and Kispert for a full season can be a solid team. My concern is how the beal supermax and whether his contract will hinder the team as a whole. And also if Beal comes back, will his presence be a positive effect on the team.

“Finally, they are clearing out liabilities and building for the future. I expect this trend to continue unless they sign Beal to a Super Max for five years. Even then, if Tommy can get out from under the Wall contract, he could probably deal Beal.”

“Reload, not rebuild is what was promised. If that’s the bar then we are doing ok: acquiring Porzingis, Kuzma and draft picks.”

Kyle Kuzma is the BF Community’s MVP of the 2021-22 Wizards season

I already made my picks in a post last weekend, but 81 percent of you selected Kuzma as the Wizards’ most valuable player.

Deni Avdija is the BF Community’s MIP of the 2021-22 Wizards season

I named Avdija the Wizards’ Defensive player of the Year in the aforementioned post from last weekend, but I’m happy to see that you believe that Avdija was the Wizards’ most improved player. The selection list was based on players who were on the Wizards both this season and last, so someone like Kuzma wouldn’t qualify.

