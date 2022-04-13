The 2021-22 Washington Wizards season is over. President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard and Head Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. spoke to the media to debrief about the season that was and what they are looking forward to next season.

In Sheppard’s availability, he said that he was proud of the Wizards’ season despite the lack of postseason basketball. For example, Unseld, Jr. came into the season as a first year head coach and believed the 10-3 start this season was a sign of what they are capable of.

That said, Sheppard acknowledged that “life happens,” specifically acknowledging that the Spencer Dinwiddie signing did not pan out. Dinwiddie was traded mid season to the Dallas Mavericks with Davis Bertans for Kristaps Porzingis.

Sheppard also acknowledged that the Wizards will look for a starting caliber point guard once again this offseason. He mentioned that he is “more traditional,” and would prefer a player who is more of a facilitator than a score-first point guard. There is no need for the Wizards to go after a “big name,” though Sheppard also noted that he isn’t afraid to make big moves.

When Unseld spoke, he noted that his first year was an “unbelievable experience.” He also noted that there were some difficulties this season after the hot start, such as in late December and early January when the team dealt with a coronavirus wave.

Though the Wizards didn’t make the play-in this season and had to make a major mid season trade, Unseld felt that the team still made progress toward the end as younger players like Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija played major minutes. Unseld specifically mentioned that Rui Hachimura’s development as a three point shooter was one of the most significant parts of Washington’s growth during this season. Hachimura averaged 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, including making 44.7 percent of his three point shots this past season.

