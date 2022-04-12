Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The 2021-22 NBA season has mercifully come to an end. The Wizards were 35-47, right in line with the odds from the sports bookies. But the Eastern Conference was better than many expected, making Washington’s record only good enough for 12th place in the conference.

Now that the season is over, here is our last weekly survey for the season. Fill it out today, and we will share the results later this week!

SB Nation NBA Reacts will continue to have more periodic surveys as major offseason dates happen, including the NBA Draft and the summer free agency period. We will also have some additional WNBA-related Reacts posts since the Washington Mystics’ season is right around the corner.

