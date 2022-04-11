The Washington Mystics in the second round of the WNBA Draft have selected guard Christyn Williams out of UConn with the 14th pick of the draft.

Williams led the Big East in steals as a senior and won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the top shooting guard in the nation. Washington needed another guard in the mix and Williams will fit right in with her defensive edge and attack mode on offense. She helped lead her team to the National Championship against the South Carolina Gamecocks averaging 14.2 points per game.

This pick for Washington was part of the trade with the Atlanta Dream. Initially the Mystics only had the first overall and that was it. Now they have Shakira Austin with third overall pick and also Christyn Williams! It’s going to be an interesting WNBA season!

Welcome to the Washington Mystics ladies and let’s bring another championship back to D.C.