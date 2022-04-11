And there we have it! The Washington Mystics select forward Shakira Austin with the third overall pick.

Austin comes from the University of Mississippi coached by Yolett McPhee-McCuin. She averaged 15.2 points per game and nine rebounds and is a two-time All-SEC forward. Austin also helped Ole Miss get their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

Austin brings versatility on offense and defense with an average of 2.1 blocks as she can contribute a lot as one of the bigs standing at 6-foot-5.

Washington initially had the first overall pick in the draft and traded it to the Atlanta Dream for third and 14th overall picks in the draft. It was interesting to see who the Mystics would select knowing who the top picks were going to be. With Austin selected, they bring a DMV native back home and an asset to a team looking to get back to championship form.

Welcome Shakira Austin! Let’s go to work!