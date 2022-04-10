The Washington Wizards’ 2021-22 NBA season is over after a 124-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon.

While the Wizards led early on at some points as well as a little stretch in the third quarter, the rest of this games as dominated by the Hornets. Charlotte was able to take a double digit lead in the second quarter after shooting 58 percent from the field with an even attack.

But after the Wizards led briefly in the third, the Hornets dominated the rest of the way as Isaiah Thomas came off the bench to score all 14 of his points. And in the fourth quarter, the Wizards basically threw in the towel, shooting just 34.6 percent from the field in that period. That’s also when Terry Rozier went off for Charlotte, scoring 18 of his game-high 25 points. LaMelo Ball added 24 more for the Hornets.

For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura led with 21 points and got the start. Corey Kispert also added 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 4-of-8 from the three point line. Deni Avdija also got to start and was Washington’s only player to be in all 82 of their games this season, where he added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Now that the Wizards’ season is complete, we will have our player evaluations and head into draft preparation mode in the days and weeks ahead. And most of all, thank you for reading our content throughout this season.