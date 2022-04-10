Wizards at Hornets GameThread

The Washington Wizards have reached the 82nd game of the season and will take on their Southeast Divisional Rival, the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams enter this game on very different paths.

For the Wizards, it certainly feels like the team is already preparing for the offseason for some time. Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have all been ruled out once again. This game will likely follow the pattern of the game on Friday night, where there will be more playing time for the younger players. A Wizards loss combined with the Spurs winning would move the Wizards into the 9th best odds for the draft lottery. A Spurs loss or a Wizards win will lock the Wizards into the 10th best odds for the draft lottery.

For the Hornets, their team is locked into a spot in the Play-In Tournament. There is an opportunity for the Hornets to move up to the 9th spot, which would allow them to host the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in game, but they will need Atlanta to lose to have a chance to move up.

Join us for the conversation. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington with coverage kicking off at 3:30 PM.