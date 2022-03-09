 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wizards at Clippers GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at 10:30 p.m ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 or 106.7-2 FM.

Go Wizards!

Loading comments...