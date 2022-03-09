It’s no secret that the Washington Wizards need a point guard. Tomas Satoransky and Raul Neto aren’t bad options at the moment, but the Wizards need more firepower long term.

And maybe, just maybe, they’ll get a call from an old friend.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Houston Rockets point guard John Wall is interested in returning to the team where he spent the first 10 years of his NBA career . Wall has not played this season for the Rockets due to mutual differences. Wall wants to play for a team with postseason aspirations, while the rebuilding Rockets want to focus on their younger players.

Getting Wall back to the Wizards will not be an easier task unless he is willing to opt-out of a $47.3 million player option he has next year, which most don’t see as likely. Given Wall’s injury history and lack of NBA playing time this season, it’s difficult to see any team willing to pick up his salary.

