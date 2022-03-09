The Washington Wizards have signed Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He is averaging 14.6 points per game for the Capital City Go-Go this season.

Washington currently has both of their two-way contracts filled with Cassius Winston and Joel Ayayi having both spots. One of them will have to be cut to make the move happen. If I had to guess who gets cut, it seems like Winston will get it. This is because he has been on the two-way spot the longest and has struggled to make the senior roster, even with the Wizards’ point guard rotation in flux again after the departure of Spencer Dinwiddie. That said, it also wouldn’t be a shock if Ayayi was also cut because he only played seven games this season.

Schakel has already played for the Wizards this season. He played two games for the Wizards on a 10-day hardship contact last December during the height of the omicron variant surge of the coronavirus.

