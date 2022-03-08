Spencer Dinwiddie is enjoying his fresh start since getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Washington Wizards about a month ago. In eight games, he is averaging 18.3 points per game, including a 36 point performance against the Sacramento Kings last Saturday.

After that game, Dinwiddie addressed reporters after the game, addressing the perception that he wasn’t liked by Wizards players, including Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“I’ve never bashed Washington. I’ve never said an ill thing about the team. … So to be bashed out on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure.”

Before the Wizards traded Dinwiddie to the Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis, there were rumblings that Washington teammates weren’t fond of him. Among other things, Dinwiddie mentioned that he tried to take a more noticeable leadership role early in the season but it wasn’t particularly well-received.

At the end of the day, things weren’t working out with Dinwiddie, whether on the court or off. The Wizards had to make a change at the deadline. I’m happy he is doing well in Dallas, but I also wonder why Washington seemed so fixated on him since last summer as well.