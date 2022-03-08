The Washington Wizards (30-34) play the Los Angeles Clippers (34-31) on Wednesday night. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 9, 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Odds: Click here for the odds for the game.

Injury Report

Wizards: Raul Neto (Ankle, Day-to-day); Vernon Carey Jr. (Out); Bradley Beal (Wrist, Out)

Clippers: Paul George (Elbow, Out); Norman Powell (Out); Jay Scrubb (Toe, Out); Kawhi Leonard (Knee, Out); Jason Preston (Foot, Out)

Pregame Notes

The Wizards are coming off a 3-game homestand where they went 2-1 and finished on a positive note, beating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. They’ll travel across the country to face the Clippers for just the second time and final time this regular season on Wednesday night. In their first match up on Jan. 25, the Clippers beat the Wizards 116-115. The Wizards were up by 30 points at the half but the Clippers came out blazing in the second half, scoring 40 points in each of the two remaining quarters to make a comeback. Amir Coffey put up a team-high and career-high 29 points while Luke Kennard scored 25 points off the bench. Kennard scored 7 points in the final 9 seconds of regulation helped the Clippers erase their 35-point deficit and win the game. Bradley Beal led the team with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Kyle Kuzma had a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Clippers will be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard again but the Wizards still need to show up ready to avoid being handed another embarrassing loss.

Hopefully they can start their four-game road trip on a positive note.

