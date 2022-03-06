The Washington Wizards are victorious after a 133-123 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

First things first. Wizards fans FINALLY got what they’ve been waiting for since Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut tonight. He scored 25 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and even got the start.

Let’s take a look at his KP’s first bucket as a Wizard again below.

.@kporzee got his first bucket as a Wizard in no time!



Kuz with the lob, KP with the bucket!

That said, after finishing the first quarter with a 30-26 lead in the first quarter, the Pacers took control in the second when Goga Bitadze scored 15 of his 20 points, helping Indiana head into halftime with a 61-57 lead.

Washington got on a hot streak in the third quarter and headed into the fourth quarter with a 96-87 lead. But as you might expect, this game has to be a bit closer than we would like at the end. In fact, Indiana was down 122-119 with just 1:35 left.

After, Porzingis led the Wizards on a 10-3 run the rest of the way by scoring Washington’s first two baskets on dunks!

In addition to Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points. Marcus Brogdon led the Pacers with 27 points.

The Wizards will now spend the next week on a four-game west coast road trip and we’re going to have to get those Red Bulls out for those recaps! Washington’s next game is on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET.