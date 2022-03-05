Thanks for filling out this week’s national SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. Here are the results! To fill out future SB Nation NBA Reacts surveys, click on the link below.

Related NBA Reacts Sign Up Form

Most fans don’t want their team to draft LeBron James, Jr. so they can also get at least one year of his dad as part of a package deal

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James recently said in The Athletic that he would like to play alongside his son, LeBron James, Jr., during his rookie NBA season. This was the money quote:

My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.

So how old is Bronny, where is he playing, and how soon will it be before he can get drafted?

The younger James is 17 years old and is an 11th grader at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and is an elite basketball player himself. He is a 6’3 point guard and one of the Top 30-50 boys recruits in the country according to various rankings. The earliest James could get drafted is 2024 given that NBA draftees have to be at least one year removed from high school. The elder James would be 40 years old at that time. It’s unclear whether Bronny wants to enter the NBA Draft in 2024 or later, assuming he’s at that level by then.

Either way, most fans, or 76 percent of fans don’t want their teams to draft the younger James just so they get a year of his father. I wouldn’t mind seeing Bronny in a Wizards uniform. If his dad wants to be here too, great! But at the end of the day, I’d rather see Bronny be Bronny and create his own destiny.

Most fans don’t think that James Harden and Joel Embiid will be invincible all season long.

I agree with this one. Things regress to their means, but the Harden-Embiid duo will still be very good.

A slight majority of NBA fans don’t think the Warriors will beat the Suns in the playoffs

The Warriors are 43-20, eight games behind the 51-12 Suns. I don’t see the Warriors beating them in the regular season, and even then, beating them in a playoff series is also a stretch. But it’s not impossible.

Most people think the Utah Jazz are pretenders

Only 46 percent of our national fans believe the Jazz are in the running to win the West. They are fourth in the East with a 39-23 record. As a Wizards fan, I would do almost anything to see the Wizards with a 39-23 record right now.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.