After a great feel-good loss to the Hawks, the Wizards are now ready to host the new-look Pacers who are also looking for feel-good losses for an early evening game on a warm Sunday in the Nation’s capital.
Game Info
When: Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
How to watch: NBC Sports WAshington
How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.
Injury Report
Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis (Out)
Pacers: Chris Duarte, Giga Bitadze (Out)
Pregame notes
The Wizards are playing within their strengths— The Wizards are never tanking, but whatever they are doing now feels good: there is no pressure to win, and as long as they are not blown-out in mega-proportions the PR can always find some great stats or a nice highlight in each game.
New-look Pacers as a model of what the Wiz could be — Who knows, maybe the lottery balls align well, the Wiz pick well, Porzingis becomes that star Beal needs, and the team becomes that new force in the East. Ooops, sorry, I should stop dreaming.
Wizards finally have a good point-guard rotation — which leads to the question: why couldn’t the front-office get the point-guard rotation right to start the season when the team had Beal healthy. Well, better later than never.
Flashback: Wizards lose to post-deadline Pacers with some Lance Stephenson moments
The new-look Pacers faced Wizards for one of their first games post trade-deadline:
