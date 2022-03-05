After a great feel-good loss to the Hawks, the Wizards are now ready to host the new-look Pacers who are also looking for feel-good losses for an early evening game on a warm Sunday in the Nation’s capital.

Game Info

When: Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports WAshington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Odds: Click on this link to see the odds for the game.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis (Out)

Pacers: Chris Duarte, Giga Bitadze (Out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards are playing within their strengths— The Wizards are never tanking, but whatever they are doing now feels good: there is no pressure to win, and as long as they are not blown-out in mega-proportions the PR can always find some great stats or a nice highlight in each game.

New-look Pacers as a model of what the Wiz could be — Who knows, maybe the lottery balls align well, the Wiz pick well, Porzingis becomes that star Beal needs, and the team becomes that new force in the East. Ooops, sorry, I should stop dreaming.

Wizards finally have a good point-guard rotation — which leads to the question: why couldn’t the front-office get the point-guard rotation right to start the season when the team had Beal healthy. Well, better later than never.

Flashback: Wizards lose to post-deadline Pacers with some Lance Stephenson moments

The new-look Pacers faced Wizards for one of their first games post trade-deadline:

