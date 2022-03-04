 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bradley Beal says he is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards next season

The veteran guard could be getting a new contract extension later this summer.

By Albert Lee and Osman Baig
Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
Bradley Beal is looking to continue his future with the Washington Wizards.
On Thursday, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal answered questions from the media during midday availability.

Beal is out for the season due to a torn left scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Despite the injury, Beal hoped that the Wizards will make the play-in game. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

In addition, he gave an update on how long his left wrist would be in a cast. He is expected to get out of the cast in seven weeks, followed by three more weeks to increase his wrist movement.

The timetable that Beal gave isn’t far off from our interview with Dr. Leo Rozmaryn from The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, where it would take about three to four months for someone to recover from the injury and return to daily, low-stress activity from the time of injury.

Beal was also happy with the Wizards’ new additions like Kristaps Porzingis. That said, Beal publicly stated that he wished that Spencer Dinwiddie would have stayed past the deadline.

All in all, Beal said that it is “fair” to say that he is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards. He could sign for a contract as much as about $242 million over five years.

